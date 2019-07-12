Vehicle fires, domestic assault, vandalism reported

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center received 56 calls for service on Wednesday, including 14 ambulance calls and three fire calls. including vehicle fires near Dubois and Crowheart and a grass fire near Riverton. Nine individuals were booked into the Fremont County Detention Center which has a population of 197 inmates it is responsible fore. Of that total 18 inmates are being held elsewhere in the state.

From the call log: The Teton Valley Ranch Camp 12 miles west of Dubois reported that a UTV was on fire in a pasture.

An active investigation is underway in connection with the beating of a resident on Firethorn Lane northeast of Riverton.

Summer pranks are in full swing. Victims might call it Vandalism. One report was received of kids throwing eggs at passing vehicles after 10 p.m. on Country Acres Road north of Riverton.

A male was cited for domestic assault after the dispatch center received a call from a woman on Country Club Road in Riverton.