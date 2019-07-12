Raiders at Douglas Tourney

The Post 19 Riverton Raiders plays in the Douglas wood bat tournament this weekend. First game is 11:30 a.m. Friday vs. the Cheyenne Hawks. The Raiders then play Torrington at 2 p.m. The round-robin event sees the Raiders playing one game Saturday and one game Sunday. Sunday’s 2 p.m. game vs. Douglas will tentatively be broadcast on KTAK-FM.

The Raiders return home next Thursday, July 18, in a key doubleheader against conference foe Green River. Green River and Riverton are locked in a battle for the second seed in the West A Conference. The games will be broadcast on KTAK-FM.

Bolln Memorial Wood Bat Tournament – Douglas, Wyoming 82633

Teams: Douglas, Torrington, Wheatland, Riverton, Cheyenne, Powell, Sturgis, SD

Friday July 12th Schedule

9:00 am Wheatland Vs Cheyenne

11:30 am Cheyenne Vs Riverton

2:00 pm Riverton Vs Torrington

4:30 pm Torrington Vs Sturgis

7:00 pm Douglas Vs Powell

Saturday July 13th Schedule

9:00 am Wheatland vs Riverton

11:30 am Wheatland Vs Powell

2:00 pm Powell vs Torrington

4:30 pm Cheyenne vs Sturgis

7:00 pm Douglas vs Sturgis

Sunday – July 14th Schedule

9:00 am Powell Vs Cheyenne

11:30 am Sturgis Vs Wheatland

2:00 pm Douglas vs Riverton

4:30 pm Douglas vs Torrington