Raiders at Douglas Tourney

The Post 19 Riverton Raiders plays in the Douglas wood bat tournament this weekend. First game is 11:30 a.m. Friday vs. the Cheyenne Hawks. The Raiders then play Torrington at 2 p.m. The round-robin event sees the Raiders playing one game Saturday and one game Sunday. Sunday’s 2 p.m. game vs. Douglas will tentatively be broadcast on KTAK-FM.
The Raiders return home next Thursday, July 18, in a key doubleheader against conference foe Green River. Green River and Riverton are locked in a battle for the second seed in the West A Conference. The games will be broadcast on KTAK-FM.
Bolln Memorial Wood Bat Tournament – Douglas, Wyoming 82633
Teams: Douglas, Torrington, Wheatland, Riverton, Cheyenne, Powell, Sturgis, SD
Friday July 12th Schedule
9:00 am Wheatland Vs Cheyenne
11:30 am Cheyenne Vs Riverton
2:00 pm Riverton Vs Torrington
4:30 pm Torrington Vs Sturgis
7:00 pm Douglas Vs Powell
Saturday July 13th Schedule
9:00 am Wheatland vs Riverton
11:30 am Wheatland Vs Powell
2:00 pm Powell vs Torrington
4:30 pm Cheyenne vs Sturgis
7:00 pm Douglas vs Sturgis
Sunday – July 14th Schedule
9:00 am Powell Vs Cheyenne
11:30 am Sturgis Vs Wheatland
2:00 pm Douglas vs Riverton
4:30 pm Douglas vs Torrington