NWS forecast: Sunny and Hot for the next eight days

The Wind River Basin Forecast:

Today – A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night –A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Sunday –A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Light southwest wind becoming west southwest 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

A Hazardous Weather Outlook has been posted by the National Weather Service Forecast office at Riverton Regional Airport for the following locations:

Yellowstone National Park-Absaroka Mountains-Cody Foothills- North Big Horn Basin-Southwest Big Horn Basin- Southeast Big Horn Basin-Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains- Bighorn Mountains West-Bighorn Mountains Southeast- Northeast Johnson County-Southeast Johnson County- Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains-Jackson Hole- Wind River Mountains West-Wind River Mountains East- Upper Wind River Basin-Wind River Basin-Lander Foothills- Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range- Natrona County Lower Elevations-Casper Mountain-Star Valley- Salt River and Wyoming Ranges-Upper Green River Basin Foothills- Upper Green River Basin-South Lincoln County- Rock Springs and Green River-Flaming Gorge-East Sweetwater County-

Today – Scattered afternoon thunderstorms are expected across northern Wyoming. Strong and gusty winds are expected near thunderstorms

Saturday through Thursday – Isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms are possible each afternoon Saturday through Tuesday

Elevated fire weather concerns are possible on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Wyoming Weather Situation Report for Friday.