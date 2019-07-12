Mosquito counts high, but Culex numbers low, so far

The Supervisor of Fremont County Weed and Pest, Aaron Foster, reports his agency has “not tested any mosquito pools that are positive for West Nile Virus (WNV),” to date, but he said “culex (mosquitos) is in some collections and some RAMP tests suggest the WNV may be in the system.”

On July 1st three recording stations in Riverton reported a total of 839 mosquitos trapped, but only 12 were the Culex species. In Lander, 29 Culex were trapped and on July 2nd in Hudson, out of a pool of 997 trapped mosquitos, 16 Culex were found.

Mosquito fogging operations are underway weekly in Riverton, Lander, Hudson, Dubois, Pavillion and on the Wind River Reservation in the Fort Washakie and Boulder Flats area and around Ethete and Arapahoe including Beaver Creek Housing.