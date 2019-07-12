Death Notice:

Funeral services for Melvina Rose Sanchez, 68, will be held 10:00 a.m., Monday, July 15, 2019 at Great Plains Hall. Interment will follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., Sunday, July 14th, at Great Plains Hall with at wake to follow.

Ms. Sanchez passed away on July 10, 2019 at her home in Riverton, Wyoming.

She was born on July 22, 2019 in Riverton, Wyoming, daughter of Felix and Mary (Behan) Whiteman.

A complete obituary will be published soon.