LPD: Vandalism reported at WLRC; Fireworks complaint

The Lander Police Department responded to 18 calls for service on Wednesday.

The Wyoming LIfe Resource Center reported a side mirror had been ripped off a vehicle parked on its campus, allegedly by a client there.

Residents on Buena Vista Drive were warned after shooting off fireworks in their back yard. Fireworks are only allowed in the city on July 4th and December 31st.

Arrests/Citations:

Cody Williams, 47, Cited for Property Destruction. Williams allegedly was intoxicated and fell onto a car on North 2nd Street damaging it.

Robert Powell, 65,Lander, arrested for Public Intoxication

A 15-yea-old female of Fort Washakie was cited for No Drivers License and for a curfew violation at 12:44 a.m. Thursday. The juvenile was released to a parent.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.