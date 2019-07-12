Kevin Leroy Jenkins, Jr., 35, of Arapahoe, WY passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Sage West Hospital – Riverton. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm on Friday, July 12, 2019, with wake to follow at the family home, 497 Left Hand Ditch Road. The funeral service will be at 10:00 am on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church with burial to follow at Miller Cemetery.

Kevin Leroy Jenkins was born on August 17, 1983 in Riverton, WY to Kevin Leroy Jenkins, Sr. and Alvina (Dewey) Blackburn. He grew up in the Riverton and Arapahoe areas except for six years he lived in Colorado Spring, CO.

He was baptized into the Catholic faith and attended St. Stephen’s Catholic Church.

On September 15, 2008 he married Dawn Gambler in Colorado Springs, CO.

He worked as a landscaper and installed sprinkler systems.

Kevin enjoyed painting and drawing landscapes, wildlife, and people. He liked spending time with nieces, nephews and all of his family. He also trained dogs and his favorite dogs were Nino and Miles.

He is survived by his wife, Dawn Gambler-Jenkins; son, Kayden Brown; daughters, Mallori Shakespeare, Rhylee Brown, and Stormie Jackson; parents, Alvina Blackburn and Kevin Jenkins, Sr.; brothers, Shane (Melisa) Blackburn, Mykle Miller, and Jerel Kohler; sisters, Jocelyn (Shane) Brown, Katrina (Kevin) Washakie, Nicole Jenkins, Desiree Caldwell, and Kayla Jenkins; and the families of Jenkins, Lonedog, Lonebear, Miller, Kohler, Goodman, and Sage.

He was preceded in death by step-father, Larry Blackburn, and older sister, Tawsha Jenkins.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.