Adult Learners: New Tuition Grants available at CWC

Central Wyoming College has new resources for adult students to learn a skill for employment that meet labor and economic development needs that can provide up to $3,360 per academic year for eligible students and programs. The grant can be utilized for up to six semesters.

The recently approved Wyoming Work Grant program makes available

individual grants for students enrolling in approved programs at a Wyoming community college. Central Wyoming College approved programs include nursing assistant, computer technology, computer science, accounting, new media, electrical apprentice, human services, culinary, hotel and restaurant management, and more.

The primary purpose of Wyoming Works is to provide programs and

education and training resources at the community colleges for adult

students to learn a skill that will lead to secure employment or advancement in Wyoming’s workforce. Information from business and industry regarding the need for high-quality employees with education, certificates, and credentials in specific program areas are shaping the areas of focus.

Information about eligible programs, frequently asked questions, and how to apply can be found at https://www.cwc.edu/wyomingworks/ , or by calling Financial Aid at 855-2115. You can also email financial aid at FinAid@cwc.edu for more information.