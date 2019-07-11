Tariffs against China hit Coroner’s budget

One unforeseen impact of the current federal administration’s tariffs lodged against China in the ongoing trade war has impacted the Fremont County Coroner’s office.

In his regular report to the commissioners on Tuesday, Coroner Mark Stratmoen said the cost of body bags purchased by his office annually has gone up 20 percent and had put that line item in his budget into the negative.

In a prepared report, Stramoen wrote: “This adds another $600 to the cost of our usual order of 150 bags. This is the largest single item planned for in the operating supplies budget line item, and will start FYE 2020 by wiping that line item out to a negative.”