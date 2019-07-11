Raiders drop pair to league leading Cody Cubs

(Riverton, Wyo.) – Wednesday’s American Legion Post 19 Riverton Raiders baseball scores and recap from Roy Peck Field in Riverton.

First game: Cody 14, Riverton 3, 5 innings

Second game: Cody 12, Riverton 6

Cody struck for 8 runs in the 4th inning of Game 1 to blow open the game. Jereko Martinez led the Riverton office with a 2-run homer. Pitcher Dillon Lange took the loss in Game 1.

In Game 2, Cody struck for 3 runs in the first, 3 in the fourth, 3 in the fifth and 3 in the sixth for the six-run victory. Dillon Lange provided the offensive fireworks for Riverton with a solo home run. Jereko Martinez took the loss on the mound.

Cody’s Jared Grenz led the Cody offense with two home runs and seven RBI in the doubleheader.

Riverton’s defense committed 13 errors combined in the two games. Cody’s defense played error-free ball.

Riverton is now 20-18 overall, 8-6 in conference play.

With the wins, Cody has virtually clinched the West A Conference championship and the No. 1 seed that goes with it in the upcoming state tournament that begins July 30 in Douglas.

Riverton plays in the Douglas wood bat tournament this weekend. First game is 11:30 a.m. Friday vs. the Cheyenne Hawks. The Raiders play Torrington at 2 p.m. The round-robin event sees the Raiders playing one game Saturday and one game Sunday. Sunday’s 2 p.m. game vs. Douglas will tentatively be broadcast on KTAK-FM.

The Raiders return home next Thursday, July 18, in a key doubleheader against conference foe Green River. Green River and Riverton are locked in a battle for the second seed in the West A Conference. The games will be broadcast on KTAK-FM.