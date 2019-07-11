Police deal with huge variety of service calls, from A-Z

Each day the Riverton Police Department issues a call log of the previous day’s request for services. Only a few of the calls make the regular news report, but taken as a whole, officers are busy all day long.
For example, earlier this week (on Tuesday) officers handled:
• Three animal calls including a raccoon in a trap, a found kitten, and a found dog.
• There were six citizen assist calls, ranging from questions for an officer to a request for finger printing to a citizen dispute that police refereed.
• One escort was provided for a funeral.
• There was one call for an indecent exposure with someone urinating on the side of a business.
• There was one call regarding a problem with a juvenile.
• Officers performed five inspections to certify vehicle identification numbers.
• Two traffic collisions were investigated
• There were two warrant arrests made
• Officers assisted another agency on a call regarding a runaway
• There was one trespassing call
• One sexual assault was reported
• Police confronted a man yelling at store employees through a drive through window and moved that person along.
• One minor under the influence call was recorded
• There were three intoxicated person calls, including one drunk driver and one REDDI (Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately) call.
• One noise complaint was received
• A suspicious person report was called in
• One vandalism was reported where windows were broken out
• Officers responded to a call of a family fight
• A missing child was reported for about an hour, but later located safe and sound, and,
• A traffic offense of a motorcycle weaving in and out of traffic was reported. Another non-specified traffic offense was called in on a truck.
Police also made five arrests during that day.