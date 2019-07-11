Numerous Highway Projects underway locally

(Fremont, Hot Springs Counties, Wyo.) – Motorists are encountering some brief delays around Fremont County and Hot Springs Counties today as summer road construction and highway preservation projects are underway.

The projects include:

• US Highway 26 between Moran and Dubois. Drain installation and slope stabilization as a part of slide mitigation.

• Wyoming 789 between Hudson and Riverton, Installation of 1.8 miles of passing lanes. Flaggers will control traffic as needed. Brief delays. A traffic signal is regulating traffic on a bridge just east of Hudson. Expect two minute delays. Work by High Country Construction of Lander and McGarvin Moberly of Worland

• Wyoming 789 South of Riverton. Pavement overlay on various sections of the highway. Pilot Car will guide traffic through the work being performed by WYDOT crews.

• Wyoming 135 between Riverton and Sweetwater Station from Sand Draw to the top of Beaver Rim. Pavement overlay.

• Wyoming 132 from Ethete to the Highway 287 intersection north of Lander. Also known as the Blue Sky Highway, this stretch of highway is being totally reconstructed. Travelers will be escorted through the project with a pilot car.

• Wyoming 28 on South Pass, Bridge reconstruction over Beaver Creek between Red Canyon and Atlantic City Iron Ore Mine.

• US 20/Wyoming 789 five miles North of Thermopolis. Grading,draining, placing crushed gravel base, asphalt paving, and an asphalt curb for draining. Fencing and other work.

• US 26/Wyoming 789 on North Federal Boulevard in Riverton. Street reconstruction.

