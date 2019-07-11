High School Juniors headed to UW for Summer Institute

(Laramie, Wyo.) – An opportunity to achieve intellectual and personal growth for 69 talented rising juniors will be presented in the 34th annual Summer High School Institute (HSI) July 14-Aug. 3 at the University of Wyoming.

The students were selected primarily from high schools across Wyoming. UW offers them an opportunity to achieve intellectual and personal growth, cultivate their leadership capabilities and measure their capacities and interests.

UW faculty members will conduct problem-centered classes ranging from philosophy to DNA to robotics and criminal justice.

The three-week experience also will include athletic activities, talent shows, picnics, dances, a whitewater rafting trip, random acts of kindness, guest speakers, attendance at local dance performances, visits to museums and enrichment excursions.

High school administrators, counselors and teachers guided students through the application process. Selections were based on an application letter, a personal statement, a letter of recommendation, academic performance and extracurricular activity involvement.

Begun in 1985, the HSI program is sponsored by UW, with special funding from the Wyoming State Legislature.

Local participants, listed by their high schools, are:

Lander Valley High School — Wyatt Michaud.

Riverton High School — Llavon Addison, Bethany Castro, Jessica Rogers and Andrew Shroyer.

St. Stephens High School — Laura Brown and Tatiana Montoya.

Ten Sleep High School — Anna Powell.

Worland High School — Olivia Thomas.