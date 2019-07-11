Fuel bid awarded; Wildfire protection plan adopted

(Lander, Wyo.) – Fremont County Commissioners Tuesday awarded the Fremont County fuel bid for one year to Bailey Enterprises of Riverton, effective August 1, 2019. The award includes an option for a one year renewal. (See memo below)

The board also approved the Fremont County 2019 Community Wildfire Protection Plan update presented by Fremont County Fire Prevention District Division Chief Ron Wempen. According to the Firewise Website, “The Fremont County Wildland Fire Management Program (Firewise) was established in the fall of 2000 to develop a cooperative plan to lessen the likelihood of severe wildland fires in the wildland/urban interface. The program provides service to the entire county and 37 identified Communities at Risk.”

In another action, Debra Martin was appointed to a three-year term on the Fremont County Historic Preservation Commission.