Forecast: Sunny and warmer

The Wind River Basin Forecast from the National Weather Service at Riverton Regional Airport:

Today – Sunny, with a high near 96. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 60. West wind 5 to 13 mph.

Friday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday –Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.