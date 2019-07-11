Fishing pole theft reported; Threats made at skatepark

(Riverton, Wyo.) – Riverton Police responded to 37 calls for service on Wednesday. Items of note from the call log:

A resident in the 700 block of North 8th West reported someone took two fishing poles that were in the front seat of their unlocked vehicle.

A 15-year-old was threatened with a beating by an older person at the Riverton Skatepark unless the teen left the area. Apparently, the incident was caught on video tape. A report is pending.

Arrests and Citations:

A 32-year-old male from Riverton issued citations for leaving the scene of an accident and no valid drivers license. The man turned himself in. The hit and run in question occurred on June 23 this year.

Arrested 21-year-old male from Fort Washakie, Brandon Whiteplume for Fremont County Warrant

Arrested 31-year-old female from Lander, Jaylee Underwood for Fremont County Warrant

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Fis