Don’t burn today; Conditions ripe for elevated fire risk

Article Updated: July 11, 2019
Hot temperatures, low humidity and strong gusty winds today have heightened fire danger according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Image from Flickr

(Riverton, Wyo.) – The National Weather Service Forecast Office at Riverton Regional Airport has issued a special weather statement advising that elevated fire behavior is possible this afternoon due to a combination of low humidity and gusty winds.

According to the NWS humidity is predicted to drop under 20 percent in combination with a gusty southwest wind. This condition creates the possibility of elevated fire behavior this afternoon. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged this afternoon. 

• WHAT -Relative humidity under 20 percent and southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph. 

• WHERE – Much of central and southern Wyoming. 

• WHEN – Thursday afternoon and evening. 

• ADDITIONAL DETAILS – Fires may spread easily this afternoon.   Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged this afternoon in the effected area.

