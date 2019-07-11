Big changes coming Monday on North Federal Project

With summer heat bearing down on central Wyoming, construction activities are forging ahead on the $13.96 million North Federal Boulevard highway improvement project in Riverton.

Beginning Monday, the west half of the Webbwood Road/North Federal Boulevard intersection is scheduled to close to traffic, and traffic patterns will be adjusted to run on part of the east half of the newly-rebuilt North Federal Boulevard.

“Traffic patterns are scheduled to be adjusted Monday using an ‘S’ curve between Miniwebb Avenue and Big Horn Co-Op,” said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Robert Scheidemantel of Riverton. “This will allow work to continue near the Sunset Drive intersection, and it will allow work to begin on the Webbwood intersection.”

In other project news:– North Federal Boulevard concrete street paving is scheduled to the north edge of the Sunset intersection on Wednesday, July 17;– Asphalt pavement milling is scheduled north of the Webbwood intersection (west side of North Federal Boulevard) on July 24;– North Federal Boulevard concrete paving is scheduled July 26 to meet last year’s work on the east side of North Federal;– The east side of the Sunset/North Federal intersection is scheduled to reopen to traffic Aug. 1;– And, work is continuing on all side street accesses and sidewalks.



“We appreciate people watching for workers and pedestrians and adhering to the 20 mph work zone speed limit and no left-hand turn policy,” Scheidemantel said.



Scheidemantel said all work is dependent upon favorable weather.

All businesses on North Federal Boulevard are open.

The $13.96 million North Federal Boulevard (US26/WY789) project bid was awarded to S&S Builders, LLC, of Gillette in September 2017.



The northern phase of the project is happening in 2019; it includes improvements between Burger King and Walgreens on North Federal Boulevard.

By contract, S&S Builders is required to maintain two-way traffic at all times during construction.

Weekly project progress meetings begin at 10 a.m. every Thursday in Riverton City Hall. Each public meeting includes time for public comments and questions.

Real-time public meeting and project updates are available at #RivertonRebuild.