Aspen restoration and fuels reduction work to begin on Washakie Ranger District

LANDER, WY—July 10, 2019— Aspen restoration and hazardous fuels reduction work is set to begin Thursday, July 11 in the Iron Mountain area of South Pass on the Washakie Ranger District of the Shoshone National Forest. This work will likely continue through the weekend.

In cooperation with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and the US Forest Service, contract crews will use chainsaws to remove conifers from aspen stands to restore aspen and reduce hazardous fuel loading in the area.

This work is part of the larger South Pass Aspen Project, which is an interagency effort to ensure aspen stands in the South Pass area persist into the future. In addition to providing natural fire breaks and increasing water retention in creeks, aspen provide valuable habitat for a variety of wildlife in the area including elk, mule deer, moose, and a variety of bird species.

The public is advised that chainsaw noise may be heard from the Wild Iris climbing area while the work is being performed. For further information on this project, contact the Washakie Ranger District at 307-332-2466.