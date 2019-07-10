Sound of Summer opener featured Montana band

(Thermopolis, Wyo.) – The High Country Cowboys came to town. The Kosel Brothers, Marty, John and Joe, performed a free concert at Hot Springs State Park Pavillion in Thermopolis last night, July 9th, to a packed audience. It was the first of the Sound of Summer series.

This band was sponsored by White Horse Country Store, as well as Quality Inn, Black Bear Cafe and Natures Corner.

In addition to singing, each of the Montana brothers have amazing skills: Marty is a saddle maker, John is an artist who does western oil paintings and Joe makes custom guitars of exotic woods.