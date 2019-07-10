Sixteen inmates moved out of the county; Truck vs Bike

Tuesday morning the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center reported receiving 53 calls for service over the past 24 hours. There were 13 calls for a county ambulance and three fire calls. Eleven individuals were booked into the county detention center, which today is responsible for 199 inmates, 16 of whom are being held in jails outside of the county. Deputies made six arrests on Tuesday.

From the call log…

Deputies and Emergency Medical Personnel were called to Riverview Road and South Major Avenue where a truck struck a girl on a bicycle.

High Country Construction reported the theft of a battery out of one of their vehicles parked along the Blue Sky Highway Construction Project between Ethete and Highway 287 north of Lander.