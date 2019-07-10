Fender Benders; Vandal hits garage; Sex assault reported

The Riverton Police received 31 calls for service on Tuesday. From the call log…
An 18-year-old female student at the Wind River Job Corps Center admitted having alcohol on campus. Police confiscated the alcohol. A report is pending.
The Wyoming Honor Farm reported a minor fender bender at their front entrance where a vehicle ran into a gate.
A state crash report is pending following a rear-end collision in the drive through lane at Taco John’s in Riverton involving a Ford Expedition and a Chevy pickup.
A report is pending on an alleged domestic violence incident at the College Hill Apartments where a woman was reported being assaulted by a man in the parking lot.
An act of vandalism was reported near the intersection of North 12th East and East Park where a man was allegedly breaking out windows on a garage. The man was reported holding two beers in his hands. A report is pending.
A sexual assault is under investigation in Riverton. A call regarding the incident came in at just after noon on Tuesday.
Arrests:
Arrested 42-year-old female from Riverton, Christina Castro for Probation Revocation
Arrested 28-year-old male from Riverton, Austin Paul for Riverton Municipal Warrant
Arrested 60-year-old male from Riverton, Edward Brown for Public Intoxication
A 31-year-old male from Arapahoe Dexter Duran arrested for Riverton Municipal Warrant
Arrested 54-year-old female from Riverton, Crystal Schiller for Driving While Under the Influence
All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law