Fender Benders; Vandal hits garage; Sex assault reported

The Riverton Police received 31 calls for service on Tuesday. From the call log…

An 18-year-old female student at the Wind River Job Corps Center admitted having alcohol on campus. Police confiscated the alcohol. A report is pending.

The Wyoming Honor Farm reported a minor fender bender at their front entrance where a vehicle ran into a gate.

A state crash report is pending following a rear-end collision in the drive through lane at Taco John’s in Riverton involving a Ford Expedition and a Chevy pickup.

A report is pending on an alleged domestic violence incident at the College Hill Apartments where a woman was reported being assaulted by a man in the parking lot.

An act of vandalism was reported near the intersection of North 12th East and East Park where a man was allegedly breaking out windows on a garage. The man was reported holding two beers in his hands. A report is pending.

A sexual assault is under investigation in Riverton. A call regarding the incident came in at just after noon on Tuesday.

Arrests:

Arrested 42-year-old female from Riverton, Christina Castro for Probation Revocation

Arrested 28-year-old male from Riverton, Austin Paul for Riverton Municipal Warrant

Arrested 60-year-old male from Riverton, Edward Brown for Public Intoxication

A 31-year-old male from Arapahoe Dexter Duran arrested for Riverton Municipal Warrant

Arrested 54-year-old female from Riverton, Crystal Schiller for Driving While Under the Influence

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law