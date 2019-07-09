US Amateur Qualifier played at UW’s Jacoby Golf Course

The University of Wyoming’s Glenn Red Jacoby Golf Course will host a U.S. Amateur Qualifier on Tuesday, July 9, marking only the second time in the courses history that it will host a U.S. Am Qualifier. This is the second consecutive year Jacoby has hosted the event. It is one of 96 U.S. Amateur Qualifiers in the nation this year and the only one in the state of Wyoming.

A field of 21 amateur golfers will play 36 holes on Tuesday to compete for one qualifying spot to the U.S. Amateur. This years field will tee off beginning with the first group at 7:30 a.m., M.T. Any amateur whose USGA Handicap Index does not exceed 2.4 was eligible to enter. Entries closed on June 26. The 96 qualifying events will take place between July 1 and July 24.

University of Wyoming individuals participating in this years U.S. Amateur Qualifier at Jacoby Golf Course include: Kirby Coe-Kirkham, Jared Edeen and Tyler Severin.

Joe Jensen, UW Director of Golf and the head coach of the Cowboy golf team said he is proud that Jacoby Golf Course was once again be associated with the U.S. Amateur.

What we have the honor to host this week is the opportunity for one golfer to earn a spot to play in the number one amateur golf event in the world — the U.S. Amateur, said Jensen. This years U.S.Amateur will be played at Pinehurst (North Carolina), one of the top golf facilities in the world. For us to be part of this and to host a qualifying tournament is something we take great pride in.

For members of our team to be participating Tuesdays qualifier is great for those young men and great for our program. We want our golf program at the University of Wyoming to compete at a national level and this type of tournament provides our players with that opportunity. It is an important day for our program on Tuesday and an important day for our players. The U.S. Amateur is the premier event for an amateur golfer.

Were very proud of seeing strong performances from current and former members of our program at last weeks Laramie Open. Tyler (Severin) and John (Murdock) both entered the final round of the Laramie Open tied for the tournament lead. While neither was able to capture the championship, they both had strong tournaments. Tyler was able to finish as the low amateur and John tied for sixth among the professionals.

A year ago, former Cowboy Murdock, a Laramie native, fired a 36-hole score of 136 (-6) on his home course to finish two strokes back of Rosswell Sinclair of Albuquerque, N.M. Rosswell posted a 134 (-8) and automatically qualified for the 2018 U.S. Amateur Championship which was played at Pebble Beach, Calif. Murdock earned the first alternate spot at the qualifier, but did not earn a spot into the U.S. Amateur Championship. Murdock turned professional after completion of his senior season in 2018-19 and so is no longer eligible to play in the U.S. Amateur qualifying.

The 119th U.S. Amateur Championship will be played at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club in Pinehurst, N.C., on Aug. 12-18, 2019. Pinehursts Course No. 2 and Course No. 4 will host the stroke-play rounds on Aug. 12-13. After 36 holes, the field will be trimmed from 312 players to 64 for match play. The first five rounds of match play V through the semifinals V will be played on Course No. 2 on Aug. 14-17.

The 36-hole championship match will be contested over two courses for the first time. Scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 18, it will open with the morning round on Course No. 4. The afternoon round will be played on Course No. 2.