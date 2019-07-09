Two fraud reports made; Live bat captured, and more

The Riverton Police received 30 calls for service on Monday. From the call log…

Police were called to 323 East Main to collect a bat that had been caught. A veterinarian was notified.

A resident complained to police about fraudulent charges on her account. Detectives are investigating.

Another complaint of fraud involved someone taking a debit card that was not theirs and ringing up $300 in charges.

Police and Riverton Fire responded to the 1000 block of Mary Anne Drive for a resident who said her house was struck by lightning.

A vandalism was reported in the 1200 block of East Pershing where a rock had broken out of a truck.

Arrests:

Arrested 48-year-old male from Arapahoe, Aloysius C’Hair for Public Intoxication

Arrested 49-year-old male from Saint Stephens, John Shotgun for Open Container

Arrested 19-year-old female from Riverton, Mya Antelope for Pedestrians under the influence

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law