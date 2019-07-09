Traffic Safety Checkpoints in place this week in YNP

Yellowstone National Park law enforcement officers will conduct traffic safety checkpoints in the park the week of July 8. Park rangers will look for driver and vehicle safety violations and impaired drivers. Motorists may see an increased ranger presence on the roads.

Park staff are committed to safety and safe driving. With more than 450 miles of roads, Yellowstone’s unique driving conditions can be extremely challenging due to high traffic volume, rapidly-changing weather conditions, and visitors and wildlife on roadways.

Visitors are reminded that federal law requires the occupants of vehicles to wear seatbelts when driving on all park roads.

Find updated road status on the park website, visitor centers, and by calling (307) 344-2117. To receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone, text “82190” to 888-777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions).