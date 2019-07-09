Breaking News

Traffic Safety Checkpoints in place this week in YNP

WyoToday
Article Updated: July 9, 2019
Comments Off on Traffic Safety Checkpoints in place this week in YNP
Entrance sign at Yellowstone National Park. Wyotoday photo by Ernie Over

Yellowstone National Park law enforcement officers will conduct traffic safety checkpoints in the park the week of July 8. Park rangers will look for driver and vehicle safety violations and impaired drivers. Motorists may see an increased ranger presence on the roads. 

Park staff are committed to safety and safe driving. With more than 450 miles of roads, Yellowstone’s unique driving conditions can be extremely challenging due to high traffic volume, rapidly-changing weather conditions, and visitors and wildlife on roadways.

Visitors are reminded that federal law requires the occupants of vehicles to wear seatbelts when driving on all park roads.

Find updated road status on the park website, visitor centers, and by calling (307) 344-2117. To receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone, text “82190” to 888-777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions).

Post navigation

Posted in: