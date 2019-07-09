Sewer Ponds upgraded with new aeration system

Lander residents have become accustomed, much to their displeasure, of the city’s sewer lagoon ponds emitting an obnoxious order during certain times of the year. To address the problem, a new aeration system has been installed in the ponds.

From the City of Lander:

Lagoon upgrades have been installed.

Will the lagoons still “turn over” in the high heat?

Ponds use a multitude of organisms in the treatment process. Bacteria, algae, protozoa, and insects all have a part of the treatment in a pond system. These organisms coupled with sunlight, oxygen, and long detention times do an effective job of reducing fecal coliform and lowering ammonia levels.

In the summer blue-green algae tend to dominate with high organic loadings. The nitrogen associated with ammonia in wastewater stimulates the growth cycle of blue-green algae. A large bloom will be evident by an obnoxious, pig-pen odor. While it is disagreeable to smell, it is effective in reducing ammonia concentrations.

Why do we add air to our sewer lagoons?

Pond systems stabilize organic material through natural processes involving sunlight, water, nutrients, algae, atmospheric oxygen and bacterial action. Organic matter in the wastewater is broken down by aerobic bacteria and oxygen found in the pond. This process releases carbon dioxide which is used by the algae to produce simple sugars through a process known as photosynthesis.

Oxygen is the by-product of this reaction which is used by other aerobic bacteria to stabilize more organic matter. This becomes a continuous cycle. The process is aerobic and therefore is based on oxygen. Oxygen is used by the microorganisms to stabilize organic matter.