No arrests in past 24 hours

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center in Lander received 44 calls for service on Monday. There were 14 calls for an ambulance and five fire calls. One person was booked into the county detention center which is currently responsible for 195 inmates. Fifteen inmates are being held outside of the county. There were no arrests by county deputies in the past 24 hours.

From the call log:

Someone kicked in the soda vending machine at the Headwaters Community and Arts Center in Dubois.

A report was received of two missing trailers from a well service company.