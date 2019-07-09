Lightning strikes Riverton house; No injuries

The big storm that rolled over Riverton last night around 7 p.m. featured strong winds, lightning, a smattering of rain and very loud thunder. One house, on Mary Ann Drive east of North Federal Boulevard, was struck by lighting but there were no injuries. The Riverton Fire Department responded to the strike.

The National Weather Service reports on Tuesday morning that a few areas could see strong thunderstorms today, although less numerous than yesterday. The best chance will be east of a Greybull to Worland line and north of Casper. All storms should end by early evening.

The Wind River Basin forecast: