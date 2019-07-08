Vehicle vs. animal crashes, counterfeit money, student injured in backcountry

Over the past five days of the Fourth of July Holiday, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center in Lander received 287 calls for service, including 82 ambulance calls and 12 fire calls.

Highlights from the call log include:

A resident in Shoshoni reported that someone is siphoning gasoline out of their vehicles at night.

A resident in Lyons Valley reported the tires on her vehicle were slashed.

A hit and run killing a calf on Tunnel Hill Road was reported Saturday. A grill from the vehicle involved was found at the scene.

A vehicle vs car was reported Saturday just before 8 p.m. on West Powerline Road outside of Pavillion. One person in the vehicle was injured and was being transported for medical treatment by private vehicle.

An intoxicated man trying to fight others was detailed and tied to the back of a truck along the Pilot Butte Road by onlookers. A family member agreed to take custody of the man, who reportedly was from Montana.

A shotgun was reported stolen from a cabin at Atlantic City

Deputies assisted the Shoshoni Police Department for an individual who allegedly was huffing and passed out. The person was revived. The Shoshoni Police are investigating.

A Wyoming Catholic College student on a backcountry trip dislocated a knee and was in stable condition being attended by wilderness medical professionals. The student was airlifted out of the mountains. Search and Rescue was not mobilized.

The 789 Smokeshop and Casino reported a non-enrolled person was trying to cash in a counterfeit $100 bill at the security cage.

A man who sold a friend a snowblower took the $100 bill to Walmart to do some shopping but was advised the bill was counterfeit. Deputies are investigating.