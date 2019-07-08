Theft of $7K from vehicle under investigation; Dog bites reported; Fireworks

The Riverton Police received 73 calls for service over the 4th of July holiday.

From the call log…

A woman reported having $7,000 stolen from her parked and unlocked vehicle in the 300 block of North 15th East. A report is pending.

A “a handful” of credit cards was reported found outside a business in the 800 block of North Federal Boulevard.

A dog locked inside a mostly closed vehicle for over an hour was reported on July 5th at Walmart. A report is pending.

Police received two separate reports over the holiday that a person or persons unknown had entered a residence in town and took prescription medications. A report is pending.

A resident in t he 400 block of Sunset reported someone had blown up their mailbox.

A woman showed up at the SageWest Emergency Room with a dog bite that allegedly occurred at the intersection of Comanche and Sioux Avenues.

A Riverton resident reported receiving a scam call asking him to get a gift card so a warrant against him could be taken care of. The man did not comply.

The police received a report of a person being bitten by a dog on Freedom Avenue. The victim went to the Emergency Room for treatment. The dog was quarantined.

Police received several complaints of fireworks being shot off outside of the allowable days and times.

Arrests:

Arrested 49-year-old male from Riverton, Seth Johnson for Driving While Under the Influence

Arrested 60-year-old male from Riverton, Edward Brown for Public Intoxication.

Arrested 53-year-old male from Riverton, Byron Lincoln for Public Intoxication

Arrested 19-year-old male from Riverton, Ward Spoonhunter for Domestic Assault and Minor Under the Influence of Alcohol

Arrested 32-year-old male from Riverton, Peter Blackburn for Public Intoxication

Arrested 26-year-old male from Riverton, Cody Shinkle for Platte County Warrant

Arrested 29-year-old female from Ethete, Erika Antelope for Public Intoxication

Arrested 41-year-old male from Arapahoe, Leland Fightingbear for Public Intoxication and 4 Riverton Municipal Warrants

All persons arrested are presumed to be innocent until convicted in a court of law.