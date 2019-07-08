Riverton Council to meet on grant applications; Goals

The Riverton City Council has called a special meeting for Tuesday, to be followed by a regular work session.

The meeting will not be held in the council chambers, but instead inside the City Hall Bullpen (enter through Community Development door) and will begin at 6:00 PM.

The agenda is copied below:

The single item on the special meeting agenda is Resolution 1395, authorizing the application for two grants under the Abandoned Mine Lands program. Public Works Director Kyle Butterfield prepared the following memo for the council’s information.