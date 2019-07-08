Breaking News

Lander Councilors to review liquor license transfer

July 8, 2019
Lander City Hall at Second and Lincoln Streets.

A liquor license transfer, two franchise agreements and a zoning change highlight the agenda for the Lander City Council Tuesday night. The agenda is copied below:

