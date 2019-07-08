Breaking News

Chance of Severe Weather in Northern Areas today

WyoToday
Article Updated: July 8, 2019
Comments Off on Chance of Severe Weather in Northern Areas today
Thunder and rainstorm. Photo by Ernie Over

The Wyoming Weather Situation report from the National Weather Service calls for warmer and drier weather by week’s end. Here are the highlights:

· Active weather will continue for the next couple of days before an upper level ridge moves into the region by midweek. As a result, there will be a chance of afternoon thunderstorms with some risk of strong to severe storms today and Tuesday.  

· More scattered thunderstorms are expected across the state this weekend.

· Flooding and drought concerns are quite limited at this time. 

· The 7 to 14 day outlook calls for a period of warmer and drier conditions. 

The subject of today’s video from NWS in Riverton is the risk for severe weather in Central and Northern Wyoming:

Post navigation

Posted in: