Alice Mary Moss, 77, of Arapahoe passed away at her home on Thursday, July 4, 2019. A viewing and wake will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Great Plains Hall starting at 7:00 pm. The funeral service will be at 10:00 am on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Great Plains Hall with Father Jim Heiser officiating.
Breaking News
-
Over the past five days of the Fourth of July Holiday, the Fremont County Sheriff's…
-
Fremont County Sheriff Ryan Lee released the following statement at 11:28 a.m. Monday morning:
-
Results from a new statewide poll of 400 registered voters in Wyoming and an online…
-
A liquor license transfer, two franchise agreements and a zoning change highlight the agenda for…
-
The Wyoming Weather Situation report from the National Weather Service calls for warmer and drier…
-
The Hot Springs County Detention Center in Thermopolis today has a population of 16 inmates.…
-
Alice Mary Moss, 77, of Arapahoe passed away at her home on Thursday, July 4,…
-
The Riverton City Council has called a special meeting for Tuesday, to be followed by…
-
The Fremont County Commissioners meet in Regular session tomorrow morning at 9 a.m. at the…
-
The Riverton Police received 73 calls for service over the 4th of July holiday. From…