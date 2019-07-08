Breaking News

Alice Mary Moss

Article Updated: July 8, 2019
Alice Mary Moss, 77, of Arapahoe passed away at her home on Thursday, July 4, 2019. A viewing and wake will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Great Plains Hall starting at 7:00 pm. The funeral service will be at 10:00 am on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Great Plains Hall with Father Jim Heiser officiating.

