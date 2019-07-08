Sheriff, Coronor’s monthly reports on tap Tuesday

The Fremont County Commissioners meet in Regular session tomorrow morning at 9 a.m. at the courthouse in Lander to hear monthly reports from Sheriff Ryan Lee and Coroner Mark Stratmoen.

The board will also hear from county planner Steve Baumann on the Speyer Ranch subdivision and on the county’s fiscal year fuel bid.

Discussion will be held on security updates for the county detention center and updates will be presented on the Moneta-Lysite Road shoulder widening project and the Dry Creek Road Project.

Fremont County Firewise coordinate Ron Wempen will also present the commission with the 2019 community wildfire protection plan.

The agenda is copied below: