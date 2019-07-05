(Riverton, Wyo,) – A Celebration of Life for Randall, “Randy” R. Van Vleet, 64, will take place at a later date at the Hudson Town Hall. He passed away on June 30, 2019 at the Sagewest Riverton Hospital. Cremation has taken place under the direction of Davis Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to the Fremont County Search and Rescue at Lander SAR 460 Railroad Ave., Lander, WY 82520 or at their website.

Randy was born on March 27, 1955, in Lander, Wyoming, son of Claude R. and Lilly D. (Rolich) Van Vleet. He grew up and attended school locally before marrying Cyndi Lookingbill. Randy graduated from the University of Wyoming with a Bachelor’s Degree in computer science and worked for U.S. Energy Corp. for 30 years. Having retired in 2016, he enjoyed his grandchildren and cooking for his family. Those who knew Randy, knew him as a giving, kind and loyal person with a great sense of humor.

Survivors include his wife, Cynthia Van Vleet of Riverton; daughters, Jennifer and her husband, Ed Haller and Kristina Van Vleet; grandson, Mason Haller and granddaughter, Bella Van Vleet-Haller.

Mr. Van Vleet was preceded in death by his parents, Claude “Bud” and Lilly Van Vleet and his brother, Claude “Butch” Van Vleet.

On-line condolences for the family may be made at theDavisFuneralHome.com.