Raiders split two with Powell

The American Legion Post 19 Riverton Raiders split a conference doubleheader with the Powell Pioneers on Tuesday up in Park County.

Tuesday’s Scores:

Riverton Raiders 15 Powell Pioneers 0

Powell Pioneers 4 Riverton Raiders 3

Upcoming Schedule of Raiders games on KTAK, 93.9 with Cody Beers

– July 9, at Lovell, 5pm

— July 10, 5pm, at Riverton

— July 12-14, at Douglas (4 games)

— July 18, at Riverton, 5pm

— July 20, at Rock Springs, 1pm

— July 30-? State at Douglas

Standings:

‘A’ West:

Cody Cubs 31-8, 5-1

Green River Knights 14-15, 7-3

Riverton Raiders 18-16, 6-4

Powell Pioneers 6-17, 3-6

Lovell Mustangs 4-23-1, 1-9