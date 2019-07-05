Raiders split two with Powell

The American Legion Post 19 Riverton Raiders split a conference doubleheader with the Powell Pioneers on Tuesday up in Park County.
Tuesday’s Scores:
Riverton Raiders 15 Powell Pioneers 0
Powell Pioneers 4 Riverton Raiders 3
Upcoming Schedule of Raiders games on KTAK, 93.9 with Cody Beers
– July 9, at Lovell, 5pm
— July 10, 5pm, at Riverton
— July 12-14, at Douglas (4 games)
— July 18, at Riverton, 5pm
— July 20, at Rock Springs, 1pm
— July 30-? State at Douglas
Standings:
‘A’ West:
Cody Cubs 31-8, 5-1
Green River Knights 14-15, 7-3
Riverton Raiders 18-16, 6-4
Powell Pioneers 6-17, 3-6
Lovell Mustangs 4-23-1, 1-9