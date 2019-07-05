Lander Lobos Sr. Babe Ruth headed to Canada Tourney

Lander Senior Babe Ruth baseball will be representing Wyoming in the Pacific Northwest Baseball tournament in Calgary, Alberta, Canada on July 15-21.

The team roster includes: Ridge Barrett, Justin Bever, Kolby Cachelin, Mason Cronk, John Fawson, Donte Hauberman, Jace LeClair, Tyler Massey, Eli Mazurie, Paxton Rees, Peyton Rees, Dominic Susanka, Jack Sweeney, and Lorenzo Vierra. Coached by Ernie Vierra and David Rees. Managed by Mike Antonovich.

If you would like to donate to this team and help them represent Fremont County please contact Mike at 1-307-680-5591