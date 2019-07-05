Kitten rescued from dog’s mouth; Shoplifting thwarted

The Riverton Police Department received 71 calls for service on the 3rd and 4th of July and early on the 5th through 7 a.m.

From the call log:

A resident in the 1000 block of Forest Drive called police to report they had rescued a kitten from the mouth of a pit bull. The kitten was turned over to Animal Control and taken to the PAWS shelter.

A dog-on-dog attack was reported in the All Our Relations Mobile Home Park on Apache Avenue. The injured dog was taken to a veterinarian.

An attempted shoplifting was thwarted in the 500 block of Main Street when employees confronted the shoplifter and got a pair of shoes back. The suspect was identified as wearing a black t-shirt and pajama pants.

Oopsie! A gallon of paint was spilled on Fairgrounds Drive. The RPD provided traffic control while the paint was cleaned off the street.

Police responded to 14 calls of fireworks being shot off before the allowable time on Wednesday and Thursday.

Just after 11:30 on July 4th a passerby noticed a garage on fire on Lewis Drive and highway 26 and honked to get the homeowners attention. The fire was extinguished before officers arrive.

A resident in the 2100 block of West Bend reported someone blew up his mail box at 1:21 a.m. today, apparently with fireworks. The suspect/s escaped.

Arrests:

Arrested 28-year-old male from Riverton, Richard Davis for Possession of a Controlled Substance

Arrested 54-year-old male from Riverton Eldon Antelope for Public Intoxication

Arrested 68-year-old female from Riverton, Melvina Sanchez for Riverton Municipal Warrant

Arrested 34-year-old male from Riverton, Louis C’Hair for Open Container and Public Intoxication.

Arrested 49-year-old male from Ethete, Alan Jenkins for 2 Fremont County Warrants.

Arrested 60-year-old male from Riverton Edward Brown for Public Intoxication

Arrested 51-year-old male from Arapahoe, Rudolph Norse for Disorderly Conduct

Arrested 42-year-old male from Riverton, Vernaldo Dodge for Fremont County Warrant

An 18-year-old female from Ethete, Isabelle Ridgley, arrested for Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol and Possession of a Controlled Substance

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.