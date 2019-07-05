Gold Rush Days this weekend at South Pass City

(South Pass City, Wyo.) — South Pass City was a booming gold town in the 1860s. Today, a handful of rugged and remarkable individuals continue to call South Pass City home, but it’s a historic site more than anything. Nevertheless, you can find something unexpected there every July.

Gold Rush Days, July 6 and 7, is the annual celebration when all things South Pass City, past and present, come to life. Show up, and you will find a vintage baseball tournament in period uniforms and rules from the turn of the last century. You’ll find an anvil being blasted into the air every hour.

You’ll find yourself panning for gold near the Price Street Bridge of a town that once was home to over 2,000 people. You’ll find other mining activities revived across South Pass City State Historic Site. Even the old Carissa Mine will be open and operational.

You’ll find a new experience as well: The pneumatic drills at the Carissa will put on a show of cutting stopes into living rock, just like the earliest miners of the Carissa. Take a walk and explore the new interpretive trail system, then find yourself drawn back to the streets of this storied city. Concerts will run all day and all night, with a grand finale of fireworks.

You’ll find many re-enactors, demonstrations, educational tours and activities, and plenty of food when you step back in time at South Pass City’s Annual Gold Rush Days. Gates open at 10 a.m. July 6 and 7. Admission is $5 per person, and kids under 4 get in free.