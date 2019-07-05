Fremont County in the top 20 of cattle counties in the USA

Texas is America’s top beef cow state, with 4.57 million head. In fact, Texas boasts 14% of all the nation’s beef cows, yet only two Texas counties makes the top-25 list of America’s leading beef cow counties as revealed in data from the 2017 Census of Agriculture released in April 2019, and an in depth analysis of the findings, according to Drovers.com

Fremont County, Wyoming, ranks 18th in the country in the number of cattle. The only other county in Wyoming in the top 25 is Sheridan County, at 20.