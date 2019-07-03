RPD made eight arrests; Natural Gas Meter struck

The Riverton Police responded to 33 calls for service on Tuesday and Wednesday morning before 7 a.m. From the call log…

A vehicle struck natural gas meter in the 400 block of East Fremont, causing it to leak gas.The fire department and Black Hills Energy responded.

A Riverton resident called police to report that she had inadvertently left her cellular phone at the Eastern Shoshone Indian Days Powwow last weekend at Fort Washakie. The phone was tracked to a location in Riverton. A report is pending.

A resident in the 100 block of East Jefferson came out to his car to find a woman sleeping in it at 5:39 this morning.

There were eight arrests reported.

Arrests:

Arrested 34-year-old male from Riverton, Louis C’Hair for Public Intoxication

Arrested 60-year-old male from Riverton, Edward Brown for public intoxication.

Arrested 53-year-old male from Riverton Ronald Brown for Public Intoxication

Arrested 52-year-old male from Ethete, Aloysius Piper for Public Intoxication

Arrested 48-year-old male from Arapahoe, Aloysius C’Hair for Public Intoxication.

Arrested 27-year-old female from Ethete for Public Intoxication

Arrested 32-year-old male from Riverton, Drew Blackburn for Riverton Municipal Warrant

Arrested 21-year-old female from Lander, Tashae Sage for Criminal Entry