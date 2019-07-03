Riverton Master Plan tabled for future study, discussion

The Riverton City Council Tuesday night decided they needed more time to review the proposed new Master Plan for the city. Council Member Mike Bailey noted that there was a glitch in the link sent to the council to review the document and he said he didn’t have time to review it throughly and that several items in the plan were of concern to him. The report is 147 pages long.

Councilors Kyle Larson and Tim Hancock agreed with Bailey. On a motion by Hancock, the Master Plan was scheduled for discussion at the August 13th council work session and a decision and amendments, if any, set for the first regular meeting in September.

“This is a huge amount of data to go over in a few minutes. We are not doing this plan service if we don’t go through it,” Bailey said, “I fully believe in having a master plan, but I’d like to go through the details.”

Larson said he wants a master plan to be successful, “but it has to be the right master plan.”

Hancock said he agreed with the proposed plans area of focus, “those are thing we want to do and I love the way it is organized. I want to make sure we have council buy-in on this.”

With that, the master plan was tabled for future study.