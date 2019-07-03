Patron slugs slot machine, breaks it; Dubois vandalism

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office had 24 calls for service on Tuesday, including 10 calls for an ambulance. Five individuals were booked into the county detention center, which has a population of 196 inmates this morning.

There were five fire calls, for grass, tree and brush fires around the county. From the call log… it was a mostly quiet day, but the Town of Dubois reported a vandalism to one of their buildings. The call came in at 7:15 a.m.

A vehicle crashed through a fence and ended up on a slope past the Big Bend Ponds and a hot mix plant near the 1838 Rendezvous Site. The vehicle towed away.

A vehicle stopped in the roadway on Dutch Ed Lane had run out of gas. The driver said someone had siphoned gas out of his tank.

The Wind River Casino called for a deputy after a patron there became upset at a slot machine and punched it, cracking the screen. The subject was non-enrolled.

Federal Auto Recycling said they paid for a battery that they apparently had already paid for and reported the theft of services.