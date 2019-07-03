Enzi, Cheney react to Gillette mine closures

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., issued the following statement after two coal mines near Gillette closed when the operating company Blackjewel LLC filed for bankruptcy.

“Diana and I were devastated to learn about the Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr mines layoffs. We send our heartfelt sympathies to everyone impacted by this horrible news. This kind of unexpected, mass layoff does not benefit anyone. It immediately affects our families, friends and neighbors in very real ways. It ripples through our communities, our state and our economy. This is not the first time we have faced such heartbreaking news, but I am always amazed by the strength of our community to help those in need. I work every day trying to help the folks in our state, and I will work with Governor Gordon and the rest of the Wyoming delegation to fight for the best possible outcome for our Wyoming workers and our community.”

Cheney’s reaction:

Washington, D.C. – Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney also reacted to the two mine closures.



“Yesterday’s news is devastating for the individuals and families affected, as well as for our entire state. Coal from Wyoming’s Powder River Basin is the cleanest in the world and provides power to 27 states. Ensuring the reliability of our electric grid by supporting coal — a crucial baseload power source — is an economic and national security priority. I am also traveling to Gillette this week to talk to those affected by these closures and stand ready to use all the tools at the disposal of the federal government to help the people of our state who lost their jobs. I encourage anyone who is affected to reach out to my office for assistance.”