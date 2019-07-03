County crews battled two wildland fires Tuesday

The Fremont County Fire District had a busy day on Tuesday with two fires on each end of the county.

Just before 4 p.m. a lightning caused fire blew up just off of the Birds Eye Road on Copper Mountain near the Humphrie Ranch. The Fire District’s Ron Wempen said the fire was contained to just under three acres, but that it was difficult to fight because it was located in a steep gully full of sage brush and juniper. District Battalions from Shoshoni, Missouri Valley, Midvale, Lysite and Battalion 1 in Riverton all responded.

Wempen said the District kept an engine crew at the scene overnight to make sure the blaze didn’t rekindle. This morning he said eight District Firefighters are at the scene mopping up. He said the fire was out by about 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

Then about 45 minutes after the Birds Eye Fire was reported, another lightning caused fire started near Winkleman Dome north of Fort Washakie in most grass. That fire burned about 15 acres, according to Wempen. District Battalions from Fort Washakie, Morton-Kinnear, Crowheart and Lander Rural responded.