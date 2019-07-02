Two major Gillette coal mines closed: Bankruptcy; Governor Gordon’s response

Governor Mark Gordon will meet with Campbell County Commissioners at 1:30 pm today to discuss the state’s response to the Blackjewel mine closure. The meeting will be held at the Campbell County Courthouse Commissioners Chambers, 500 S. Gillette Avenue in Gillette.

Gillette Public Access (GPA) will stream the meeting live on their Government Channel 192 for those unable to attend the meeting in person. The channel can be viewed at https://www.gillettewy.gov/city-government/departments/administration/gillette-public-access-gpa/streaming-media-links/channel-192-live

The Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr mines closed yesterday after their owner, Blackjewel LLC. filed for bankruptcy.

“This closure is hardest on the individuals who work at these important mines and their families, and our most immediate concerns lay with them,” Governor Gordon said. “I have asked Director Cooley at the Department of Workforce Services to mobilize resources to provide workforce assistance to workers who are impacted by this decision. We are not unprepared for this set of circumstances and are eager to do all we can for the hardworking employees of these mines.”

Wyoming DEQ Director Todd Parfitt and Department of Workforce Services Director Robin Cooley will also attend today’s meeting.