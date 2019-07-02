Thefts include handgun from unlocked vehicle

The Lander Police received 23 calls for service on Monday through 7 a.m. this morning.

From the call log… A 2014 model Ford with the keys left inside was reported stolen Monday morning from an address on Popo Agie Stree. Seven hours later, the vehicle was located parked in the 800 block of Washakie. There are no suspects.

A report from a resident on Market Street that a subject was stealing from them and then selling the items on the Internet, including a lawn mower and a stereo, is under investigation by detectives.

A hand gun was taken from an unlocked vehicle sometime Sunday night from a residence on Cliff Street.

Arrests

Jared SunRhodes, 39, Ethete, was served a warrant from the LPD at the county detention center.

Following a minor crash at 100 North Third and Main Street, 47-year-old Rebecca Gonzales was cited for Following Too Close.

Steven C’Bearing, 25, Lander, Domestic Violence after he allegedly was punching a woman in an apartment on East Main Street

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.