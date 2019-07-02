Riverton’s Master Plan on tonight’s city council agenda

The Riverton City Council will meet in regular session tonight at City Hall beginning at 7 p.m.

On the agenda is Resolution No. 1394, the 2019 Riverton Master Plan. The City contracted with consultant group Ayres Associates to conduct the comprehensive plan. The existing master plan was adopted in 2009, and needed updating in order to address the changes the community has experienced since its adoption. The Master Plan serves as a guide for land use and economic development, transportation, parks and recreation, housing and neighborhoods, and infrastructure and investments in the City for the next several years. City Administrator Tony Tolstedt will present this resolution.

The councilors hold a public hearing and then will be asked to approve a new restaurant liquor license for the Asian Cusine 2 restaurant on North Federal. The restaurant recently changed hands.

A discussion in the placement of traffic speed signs on West Main is also planned. Currently the signs are in different locations, one at Major Avenue and the other west of the Maverik Country Store.

The council will be asked to support the Rendezvous Games in August and a Memorandum of Understanding on the Moneta Divide project will be introduced.

Tolstedt will also have a presention about the city’s new website page.

The meeting begins at City Hall at 6:45 p.m. with the Finance Committee meeting, followed at 7 pm. by the full council meeting.