Raccoons, Skunks, Pigeons and Bats Oh My…

Article Updated: July 2, 2019
The Riverton Police received 49 calls for assistance on Tuesday. From the call log… Riverton Police had numerous calls regarding domestic and wild animals on Monday. The calls including a raccoon caught in a trap, baby skunks in a shed, an injured pigeon, a bat inside a bank building, plus several dogs at large and a cat and kittens in an apartment that didn’t allow pets.

From the It’s not always what it seems department, a resident reported a group of Native American people passing a bottle around near the restrooms in city park. It was a bottle of water.

A resident called in to report finding a narcan syringe in the canal near North 5th East. It was an epi pen.

A delivery truck hit a 2011 GMC Sierra pickup in the 1300 block of South Federal Boulevard.

A report is pending on a citizen complaint that a “young looking” person was playing basketball with a firearm strapped to his side in the 1100 block of North Broadway.

A person reported to be missing from Riverton was located in Worland. The person was not missing they knew where they were.

A resident in the College Hill Apartments called police at 3:28 a.m. this Tuesday morning to complain that their neighbor keeps bothering them and they wanted an officer to talk to the neighbor. A report is pending.

At 4 a.m. this Tuesday morning, a fight between two people was reported in the Gardens North Subdivision on Elder Lane north of Riverton. A report is pending.

Arrests:

Arrested 54-year-old male from Riverton, Eldon Antelope for Public Intoxication

Arrested 57-year-old male from Ethete, Eugene Ridgley for Public Intoxication

Arrested 32-year-old male from New Mexico for Larceny after he allegedly stole $90 from a person giving him a ride.

Arrested 34-year-old male from Arapaho, Leonard Brown for Public Intoxication

Arrested 34-year-old female from Riverton, Delain Sunrhodes for Public Intoxication

Arrested 33-year-old female from Riverton, Susie Yawakia for Driving While Under the Influence and Possession of a Controlled Substance

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

